PVL: Fifi Sharma to suit up for Akari

Fifi Sharma, wearing an Akari Chargers t-shirt, watches the PVL game between Akari and PLDT on July 1, 2023 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. PVL Images.



MANILA — Fifi Sharma is turning pro.

The Akari Chargers introduced the DLSU Lady Spiker on Saturday on their social media accounts during their PVL Invitational Conference matchup against the PLDT High Speed Hitters at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

“Now in the home of the Akari Chargers. Welcome Fifi Sharma,” the team penned.

The 22-year-old played for two years in Taft and helped La Salle win the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Volleyball title.

Sharma was in attendance on Saturday during Akari's game against the High Speed Hitters, while wearing a Chargers shirt and sitting beside their team manager, Mozzy Ravena.

The team has yet to release details of Sharma's inclusion into the team, including when she will make her debut.

