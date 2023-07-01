Volleyball: Akari coach keen on Fifi Sharma

MANILA — Akari Chargers head coach Jorge Souza de Brito is looking forward to finally having Fifi Sharma play for the team after the DLSU Lady Spiker entered the pro leagues, the team announced on Saturday.

“I know she’s a real asset,” said the Akari mentor after their loss against the PLDT Home Fibr High Speed Hitters.

“She’ll be a part of the Akari Chargers.”

While the 5-foot-11 middle blocker wouldn’t be able to suit up in the invitational conference after the final list of rosters was already submitted to the league, De Brito is gearing up for her debut with the team.

“She plays well. Similarly to the question the guys had for Faith [Nisperos], we’ll see how she performs in the PVL. We are going to develop her to reach a high level of play and showcase her abilities,” he said.

“The ingredients are here. We have to mix them to create the best possible team and represent Akari really well. That’s what we’re looking forward to. The players are here, the coaches are here, let’s work together to do our best.”

The daughter of former La Salle standout Carlo gave up her two remaining years of eligibility in the UAAP after she helped the Taft-based squad in winning the Season 85 Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

She was present during the Akari-PLDT matchup at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, but declined to comment on her anticipated Akari stint.