LOOK: Didal gets herself inked with Olympic rings

MANILA -- It's not everyday that you qualify for the Olympics.

So to complete her Tokyo Olympics experience, Pinay skateboarder Margielyn Didal had herself inked in anticipation of the occasion.

It's no ordinary Olympic tattoo as the reigning Asian Games champion showed in a series of Instagram stories.

Aside from the Olympic rings, her tattoo includes the year 2021 with a COVID-19 virus drawn as her "0" and a syringe as her "1."

Didal booked herself a ticket to Tokyo through her semifinal finish in the recent Street World Championships-Olympics Qualification event in Rome, Italy.

She plans to take home the gold even as she faces the world best skateboarders from Brazil, the US, and Japan.

