Olympics: Margielyn Didal vows to go all out in Tokyo



MANILA -- Filipino skateboarder Margielyn Didal is confident she will make a strong showing in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with only three weeks to go before the Games.

The 22-year-old Cebuana is excited to be competing again against the world's best, this time at the biggest stage.

"I'm really happy it's happening in less than a month. Ito ang inaantay ng lahat. We've been preparing the past three years. I'm really excited na for the first time magkakaroon ng skateboarding the Olympics," said Didal in the online press conference organized by her sponsor Red Bull.

"It's really going to be tough. We have strong competitors from Brazil, US, Tokyo (Japan). They have a lot of skate parks. They can train without traveling. But I'm positive, I can do it."

Although she continues to train, the reigning Asian Games champion and her coach Danny Bautista are set to fly to Los Angeles early in July for more intensive training.

They plan to polish the skating tricks they have prepared for the Olympics.

Didal booked herself a ticket to Tokyo through her semifinal finish in the recent Street World Championships-Olympics Qualification event in Rome, Italy.

Bautista said Didal held back a bit in her performance in the Street World Championships since their goal in Rome was just to qualify for Tokyo. This way, he said, she will be able to avoid injury.

"We just stuck with the tricks she's comfortable with in the middle section. But for the Olympics,. we're gonna go all out. We're going to skate what everyone else is skating," he said.

Didal is expected to figure in a head-on competition against three Japanese skaters, including world No. 3 Aori Nishimura and world No. 5 Momiji Nishiya.

Also in the mix are skateboarders from Brazil like Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal, the top two female street skateboarders right now, as well as world No. 4 Leticia Bufoni.

"Ang strategy nila, same lahat. I know I have a bag of tricks they don't have, so we'll see. That's how we'll train three weeks before the Olympics," said Didal.