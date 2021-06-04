Skater Margielyn Didal earns Olympic berth with 13th place finish in world finals

Margielyn Didal celebrates after winning the gold medal at the skating event in the 2019 SEA Games. File photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Filipino skater Margielyn Didal has earned a slot to the Tokyo Olympics after ranking 13th in the World Skate Championships in Rome, Italy, the Skateboarding Association of the Philippines (SAP) said early Saturday.

SAP made the announcement ahead of the conclusion of the Rome finals, when an official announcement of qualified skaters will be made.

"The official announcement of qualified skaters will only be released after the World Championships Finals in Rome, but Skate Pilipinas would like to be the first to announce that our very own @margielyndidal has earned a slot for the Tokyo Olympics. Congratulations Margie! Mabuhay ka Margie!" SAP said in an Instagram post.

Didal's finish keeps her in the running by making the Top 16 cutoff.

The 22-year-old Cebuana skater's placement will make her the 10th Filipino to compete in the quadrennial games, where skateboarding is making its debut this year.

Filipino athletes who earlier qualified for the Olympics are weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, taekwondo Jin Kurt Barbosa, and rower Cris Nievarez.

Didal, who won gold in the women's street events in the Asiad in 2018 and in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, is currently ranked 14th in the world.

The Tokyo Olympics is set to push through in July following postponement last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— with reports from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News