Heaven when he was first introduced to ALMIGHTY in 2021. Courtesy: ALMIGHTY Facebook page.

Singaporean Call of Duty Mobile legend Tee "Heaven" Si Jun announced that he will be retiring from pro play.

"Retirement. Decided to step away from CODM comp due to the lack of motivation because I don’t enjoy the game anymore," the former ALMIGHTY player announced on his Twitter account.

In a Facebook post, he gave a separate shout to his Filipino fans.

"Love you Philippines. Thanks for your support for me even though I am not Filipino. Love the PH pro players and fans, hope our paths will cross again, maybe in other games. Farewell for now," Heaven said.

Heaven last played his professional game during the CODM World Championship 2022, where ALMIGHTY placed 9th to 12th. ALMIGHTY has been the Philippines' biggest rival in the CODM Garena scene, placing second to Blacklist Almighty during the CODM World Championship 2021 - East Finals, and the first season of Garena Masters 2022.

Heaven has been in the professional scene since 2019, with some active Pinoy Call of Duty: Mobile stars describing him as an inspiration as they stepped into the professional scene.

Former Blacklist Ultimate player Neil Isaac "Flex" Perez described Heaven as an "OG" in the scene. Blacklist Ultimate has played against ALMIGHTY in previous tournaments multiple times.