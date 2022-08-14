Omega Esports' CODM team. Courtesy: Omega Esports

MANILA - Omega Esports ruled Season 3 of the Call of Duty Mobile: Garena Masters after taking down rivals Blacklist Ultimate in the Grand Finals held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Of the 16 participating teams, five hail from overseas, fielding a mix of Indonesian, Singaporean, and Malaysian players.

It was an all-Pinoy showdown on Pinoy soil with Omega ruling the battle of CODM titans, notching back-to-back crowns and the slot to Garena Regional Qualifiers.

Blacklist drew the first map (firing range), while Omega placed itself at match point after taking the standoff and raid rounds.

With Blacklist forcing a tiebreaker round at Takeoff, Omega eventually emerged the winner in Summit.

Blacklist placed second, while Indonesians ALMIGHTY placed third.