Donaire blasts Casimero camp: I'm not afraid of anyone

World bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. criticized the camp of fellow champion John Riel "Quadro Alas" Casimero following a series of nasty online exchanges.

The "Filipino Flash" railed at Casimero for making it appear that Donaire is afraid of squaring off against the Ormoc-born fighter.

"Who do you think made the fight happen? Did Casimero said 'Oh I wanted to fight Donaire?' We kicked out (Guillermo) Rigondeaux, we made the fight happen," said Donaire in a lengthy Instagram video post.

"Why would I place myself in Rigondeaux's name? Because I wanted the fight. Does that say in my 21 years of fighting, do you think I would be scared of (Casimero)?"

Donaire previously announced he will be fighting Casimero on August 14 in an attempt to unify their WBC and WBO bantamweight titles.

Donaire's camp later called off the bout, alleging that Casimero was "evading" Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) testing.

But the real reason behind the withdrawal was a verbal war between Casimero's camp and Donaire's wife Rachel.

"When you come to disrespect my wife, that's a different story. That's where you have a problem with me," Donaire said.

"Why are you guys so nice when I'm in front of you? Say it to my face, then we'll talk. But when you guys go on social media? That's a different story. Stop being a [expletive], I would be blunt. I'm not the cursing guy. I'm always the guy who's nice to people but the moment you disrespect my wife, my family, my people, that's a different story. You have something coming."

Donaire, who fought Vic Darchinyan, Jorge Arce, Guillermo Rigondeuax and Naoya Inoue, also asserted he never ducked anyone in his professional career.

"I fought Rigondeaux... I fought when everybody ran. I never ran from anybody else. I went to 126, 122, I know I was in 115, 118. Did I ran from anybody? No," he said.

"The reason why I wanted to pick (Casimero) is because I wanted to become undisputed. That's the goal. The second one, is that I wanted to put Filipinos on the map... But when you come to disrespect my wife, that's a different story. That's where you have a problem with me."

ABS-CBN News reached out to Casimero's camp to get their side of the story.

Marc Yao, who has represented Quadro Alas in several occasions, said the WBO champion will come out with a statement soon.

But a video posted by Casimero on YouTube, showed the boxer's conditioning coach Memo Heredia goading Donaire to come out and fight Casimero.

"They have been enrolled (with VADA). They have been enrolled for a long time. Rachel, what's the excuse? Come on, Nonito. Let's go!" he said.

"He's been enrolled since 2017. (Those statements are) just excuses. If they're scared then just say it."

Donaire, however, appeared fed up. He said Casimero just lost a huge payday.

"You make more money when you fight me. If I say no, you don't make s**t. Whoever it is, Casimero, (MP Promotions president) Sean Gibbons, Memo Heredia, [expletive] you," Donaire said in a separate Facebook video.

