FIBA: Gilas falls to Estonia in tune-up game

Gilas Pilipinas battled back from a huge deficit but eventually fell short against Estonia, 81-71, in a tune-up game at the Kalev Sports Hall in Tallinn on Tuesday.

It was the first tune-up game for the Philippine men's national basketball team in their training camp in Europe, where they are preparing for their campaign in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Gilas fell behind by as much as 22 points after a slow start. Estonia built a 29-14 lead after the opening quarter, pouncing on the Filipinos' foul-prone ways for free throws.

But a big third quarter allowed Gilas to close the gap, 64-59, giving them momentum heading into the final period. They were unable to overhaul the deficit, however, as Estonia held on for the win.

Dwight Ramos was the only player in double-digits for Gilas, with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Naturalized forward Justin Brownlee added eight points in a 20-minute stint. The Philippines shot 40% from the field, a shade better than Estonia's 39.7% shooting, but they were a paltry 5-of-17 from behind the arc.

Estonia also scored 21 points from Gilas' 23 turnovers.

Gilas will play tune-up games against Finland and Lithuania during their camp.