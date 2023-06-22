Basketball: Gilas pool flying to Estonia sans Parks, Pogoy

The Gilas Pilipinas training pool. From the PBA website

Gilas Pilipinas will fly to Estonia for its European training camp on Thursday night, but without some of its key pieces.

The national training pool will miss the services of Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Bobby Ray Parks, and Jordan Heading who are all still recuperating from injuries.

Also missing the camp, which is part of their preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, are NBA aspirant Kai Sotto and Fil-Am Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson who are both still in the US.

National team coach Chot Reyes will depart with a 12-man training pool consisting of World Cup veterans June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Kiefer Ravena, and CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Poy Erram, AJ Edu, and Rhenz Abando.

They are expected to hook up with naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame in Estonia, where they are scheduled to play tune up games against the host country, Finland, and Lithuania's Under-21 team.

Reyes also plans to field Gilas to a pocket tournament in China, where some FIBA World Cup teams are also seeing action.