Basketball: Gilas buckles down to work in Estonia

Chris Newsome with June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar during their training in Estonia. From the PBA website



What rest?

The Gilas Pilipinas training pool immediately went to work after a nearly 22-hour travel from Manila to Estonia on Friday.

The pool, which will go through a three-week European training camp, travelled from Manila to the capital city of Tallinn - with stopover in Istanbul - via Turkish Airlines.

The camp is part of their intensive preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

They did a light workout at the Nord Spordiklubi Complex just before dinner on Friday.

Strength and conditioning coach Dexter Aseron led the evening workout which coach Chot Reyes.

The 12-man team pool led by June Mar Fajardo will take on the national teams of Estonia and Finland, along with Lithuania's 21-and-under team in a pocket tourney.

Reyes said the camp is part of the process Gilas has to undergo in its World Cup journey.

Aside from Fajardo, making up the pool are Japeth Aguilar, Dwight Ramos, Poy Erram, CJ Perez, Kiefer Ravena, Rhenz Abando, Thirdy Ravena, Chris Newsome, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and AJ Edu.

Expected to hook up with the team are naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame.