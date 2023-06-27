Fencer Maxine Esteban. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- Fencer Maxine Esteban has broken her silence after deciding to switch federations in late May.

Esteban, a four-time UAAP champion with Ateneo de Manila University, is now representing Ivory Coast at the international level. The 22-year-old is a naturalized citizen of the country.

According to multiple reports, Esteban's switch in nationalities has been approved by Philippine Fencing Association, which has also requested its international governing body to waive a residency rule so that Esteban can chase a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Speaking publicly for the first time since her transfer, Esteban said she is "in the right physical and mental space to compete for an Olympic appearance in Paris 2024."

She also explained that her decision to represent the Ivory Coast is due to "self-respect."

"Sometimes, we must give ourselves enough respect to walk away from something that doesn’t value our worth. I want everyone to know that I did everything humanly possible to fulfill this long-time dream with the Filipino flag sewn on my uniform. But a series of unfortunate events — very little of which I had any control over — forced me to chase my dream in a distant, yet familiar land," said Esteban.

Below is Esteban's statement released to Philippine media, published in full:

First off, I would like to express my apologies for this late response.

As you may know by now, my journey as a national athlete has taken me to a new home, Côte d’Ivoire.

The past few weeks, I have been deep in preparation and competition as the Olympic qualifiers have started, and now I forge my path toward my dream of competing in the Olympics.

My journey has started and I’m happy to say I hit two important milestones during the African Championships in Cairo last week.

First, I finished 3rd and won a bronze medal in the individual women’s foil category, losing my semifinals match by only a point to two-time Olympian Nora Mohamed of Egypt.

Since the African Championships is a big part of a series of Olympic qualifiers, this medal really gets me off to a good start.

Second, my world ranking has improved to a career-high 46. (if you remember, prior to my ACL injury last year, I accomplished a career high of 62) I take so much pride in both milestones because these results have helped me regain most of my confidence after nearly a year of anxiety and stress that began when I injured my ACL also here in Cairo while representing the Philippines in the World Championships last year.

Now, I can say that I am in the right physical and mental space to compete for an Olympic appearance in Paris 2024. The road ahead is still long and filled with uncertainties and challenges, but at least now, there is a road.

A lot of people have been asking about my decision. Yes, I am focused on achieving my Olympic dream. However, more than that dream, it was self-respect. Sometimes, we must give ourselves enough respect to walk away from something that doesn’t value our worth. I want everyone to know that I did everything humanely possible to fulfill this long-time dream with the Filipino flag sewn on my uniform. But a series of unfortunate events — very little of which I had any control over — forced me to chase my dream in a distant, yet familiar land.

I have fought long and hard for our country, encountering failures along the way. But I have also savored the thrill of winning for our flag. I remember being the only Filipino to win a medal in the Junior World Cup, back when I also was ranked 16th among juniors in the world, and also being the only Filipino to medal twice in the Senior Satellite World Cup.

I guess sometimes, life just takes you on a different path than you had initially planned.

I will tell my story someday, that much I can guarantee. There is so much to learn from my experience, every heartache and frustration I had to endure, so that the things I went through never happen to any Filipino athlete again — especially those who dream of flying the Philippine flag on sports’ grandest stage.

For now, I would like to express my utmost and sincere gratitude to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino for holding the door open for this big dreamer to carve her own path toward a long-cherished goal.

The honorable POC president’s request to the International Olympic Committee to waive the three-year residency so I can compete under the flag of my second home, Côte d’Ivoire, will go a long way in ensuring I get a decent and fair shot at competing in Paris in the 2024 Olympics.

That is, after all, the only thing I had ever wanted: A FAIR CHANCE.

And Mr. Tolentino’s request for that waiver shows his desire to give every Filipino an opportunity to accomplish their sporting dreams, no matter from what shores those dreams are fulfilled.

With Mr. Tolentino’s blessing, I can now focus on training and competing—and fighting to make my dream come true.

I would also like to thank Ivory Coast for welcoming me with open arms and for providing me with a nurturing environment to not only pursue my fencing dreams but also to spread the culture of the sport among young Ivorians. The environment of respect, honor, and equal opportunities I am currently experiencing is a much needed comfort for me.

If through my efforts, God rewards me with success, know that whatever triumphs I gain is a triumph of the Philippines as it is of the Ivory Coast.

Because no matter what stage I will compete in, be it in a small tournament or—God willing—in the Olympics, the flag I represent only tells half the story. In my heart, I will always carry two inspirations: The land of my birth and the country I now call home.

Sincerely,

Maxine Isabel T. Esteban

Bronze medalist, Junior World Cup 2018

Bronze medalist, Senior Satellite World Cup 2018

Silver medalist, Senior Satellite World Cup, 2021

Bronze medalist, European U23, 2022

Eight-time national champion

Four-time SEA Games medalist

Four-time UAAP champion