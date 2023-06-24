Volleyball: Foton tempers expectations in PVL return

The Foton Tornadoes. PVL Images.

MANILA -- The Foton Tornadoes are making a comeback to the local volleyball scene after a three-year absence, as the second team of the United Asia Automotive Group Inc. in the Premier Volleyball League.

Foton will look to continue a winning tradition that they started in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga when they plunge into action in the PVL Invitational Conference that officially starts on June 27 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

"I believe the management is thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to form and revive Foton in the volleyball scene. The management has always been an advocate for talent development and sports programs," said Foton team manager Aaron Velez, who is also the head coach of Chery Tiggo.

This early, Velez is tempering expectations for the returning champion franchise.

"To be honest, we don't want to set any specific expectations. Instead, we would like the Foton Tornadoes to showcase their capabilities and demonstrate what they are made of. That's the primary reason why our supportive management formed the Foton Tornadoes," he said.

Former Chery Tiggo players will spearhead the Tornadoes: Shaya Adorador, Jasmine Nabor, Seth Rodriguez, May Luna, France Ronquillo, Bingle Landicho, and Jaila Atienza.

The team also tapped Army player Nene Bautista to serve as one of the team's leaders along with fellow veterans Bern Flora and Carly Hernandez, who are both making their return to the pro ranks.

Completing the roster are young guns Babylove Barbon, Maji Mangulabnan, Mary Rhose Dapol and Sydney Niegos with Brian Esquibel serving as the team's head coach.

Foton, which won the PSL Grand Prix in 2015 and 2016, is in Pool B with Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, Choco Mucho, Cignal and newcomer Farm Fresh. They open their campaign on June 29 against the Angels.

