PVL: Foton Tornadoes end volleyball hiatus, join PVL

MANILA – The Foton Tornadoes are making a volleyball comeback as they are set to join the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

On Thursday, Foton surprised the volleyball community with an Instagram post, announcing its return to the volleyball scene.

The Tornadoes are expected to join sister team Chery Tiggo in the upcoming PVL Invitational Conference in June.

Foton will be the third team in PVL’s expansion after Gerflor and Farm Fresh.

“Ready to take the court by storm. After four years, we’re making our club volleyball comeback! Stay tuned for more details,” the team wrote in the caption.

The Tornadoes had a successful stint in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga where they won two Grand Prix titles aside from being a Top 4 contender in many conferences.

Foton rebranded as Chery Tiggo in 2020 when it transferred to the professional league and eventually clinched the maiden title of PVL as a pro tournament in the country.

The team has yet to reveal its roster but the Crossovers have recently scored a handful of recruits from the UAAP.

Leading the new recruits is University of Santo Tomas captain and UAAP two-time best scorer Eya Laure. She will be teaming up once again with another Tigress Imee Hernandez.

Chery Tiggo also secured National University’s Jen Nierva, Cess Robles, and Joyme Cagande.