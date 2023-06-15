Adorador, Nabor to lead Foton in PVL Invitationals

MANILA – The returning Foton Tornadoes on Thursday unveiled their official lineup just two weeks before the upcoming 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

Foton announced its official roster in its social media pages bannered by former Chery Tiggo Crossovers’ standouts Shaya Adorador and Jasmine Nabor.

“New leaders, chances, opportunities, leases on life, and the newest chapter in our storied club volleyball history as we get set for the PVL 2023 Invitational Conference,” the team wrote.

Bolstering the Tornadoes’ lineup are former UAAP players Seth Rodriguez, May Luna, Bingle Landicho, Bern Flora, and Maji Mangulabnan.

They will also get some help from reigning NCAA Season 98 MVP Mary Rhose Dapol, who obtained a special guest license to be able to play in the pro league.

UAAP beach volleyball champion and MVP Babylove Barbon is also included in the lineup with France Ronquillo, Jaila Atienza, and Sydney Niegos.

Foton will get additional firepower with veteran spiker Nene Bautista of the Army Black Mamba.

Earlier this month, Foton surprised the volleyball community with an Instagram post, announcing its return to the volleyball scene.

Foton will be the third team in PVL’s expansion after Gerflor and Farm Fresh.

The Tornadoes had a successful stint in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga where they won two Grand Prix titles aside from being a Top 4 contender in many conferences.

Foton rebranded as Chery Tiggo in 2020 when it transferred to the professional league and eventually clinched the maiden title of PVL as a pro tournament in the country.