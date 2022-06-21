UAAP: NU Lady Bulldogs rack up individual awards

NU's Alyssa Solomon (12) and Jennifer Nierva earned Best Opposite Spiker and Best Libero honors in UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs were rewarded for their individual and collective brilliance in UAAP Season 84 as they racked up the awards in the women's volleyball tournament.

Rookie star Michaela Belen added the First Best Outside Hitter award to the Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year trophies that she collected on Tuesday, ahead of Game 2 of the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, playmaker Camilla Lamina earned Best Setter honors after averaging 5.81 excellent sets per set in the elimination round, the best mark in the league.

Jennifer Nierva was named Best Libero, having led the league in receiving (55.96% efficiency) while coming second in digging (4.40 digs per set).

Another rookie, Alyssa Solomon, took home the Best Opposite Spiker award. Solomon scored 171 points in the elimination round where she emerged as the UAAP's most efficient spiker, at 38.98%.

Sheena Toring, meanwhile, won Second Best Middle Blocker honors. Toring was sixth in the league in blocks (0.47 block per set) and fourth in serving (0.32 ace per set) during the eliminations.

Completing the awardees are Ateneo de Manila University's Faith Nisperos as the Second Best Open Hitter, and De La Salle University's Thea Gagate as the First Best Middle Blocker.

Nisperos scored a total of 267 points in the elimination round for the Blue Eagles on 34.86% efficiency. She also ranked second in serving (0.43 ace per set) and ninth in digging (36.31%).

Gagate, meanwhile, led the league in rejections at 0.60 block per set.

Interestingly, all awardees are products of the NU high school program.

Nisperos committed to Ateneo after a decorated high school career in NU where she won MVP honors in Season 77 and 79, as well as Finals MVP in Season 78 and 80.

Gagate, meanwhile, was the First Best Middle Blocker in the juniors division in Season 79 when she was still playing for the Lady Bullpups. She transferred to La Salle for senior high school and made her collegiate debut in Season 82.