NU's Michaela Belen scored 15 points in their Game 1 win against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) star Michaela Belen won't deny that she heard the crowd serenading her with MVP chants during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena last Saturday.

Belen was superb in the game, scoring 15 points as the Lady Bulldogs made quick work of De La Salle University, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21, to move on the brink of winning the title.

The league's top server at the end of the elimination round, Belen was widely cheered by the NU fans every time she trooped to the service line, and received MVP chants at the end of the game as well.

"Naririnig ko naman po sila," admitted Belen after the game, which took just an hour and 34 minutes to complete. "Pero parang hindi po siya uma-ano sa akin, kasi sobrang focused po ako sa game."

Belen is tipped to win not just Most Valuable Player honors but also the Rookie of the Year award as well, after a sensational freshman campaign that saw her help NU sweep the elimination round.

After the elimination round, Belen ranked in the Top 10 in five skills -- she was third in scoring (203 points), second in spiking (38.96%), first in serving (0.47 ace per set), eighth in digging (2.38 digs per set), and sixth in receiving (40.85%).

But winning the MVP award is not on Belen's mind, as she insists that her full focus is on helping the Lady Bulldogs end a 65-year title drought in women's volleyball. NU has not ruled the women's volleyball tournament since the 1956-57 season, when the UAAP was not even two decades old.

"Ako po kasi, naglalaro lang po ako. Kasi ang goal po talaga namin is mag-champion po this season. Hindi po talaga 'yung individual awards," said Belen, who won two MVPs in high school as the star of NU's girls' volleyball team.

"Kung magkakaroon man po kami noon, siguro ano na lang, bonus po sa amin kasi po nagta-trabaho po kami as a team," she added. "So 'yun ay parang extra trophy na lang sa hard work na ginagawa namin."

Should Belen end up winning the MVP, her coach said it's a fitting reward for the work that the young player has done during the season.

"Hindi lang si Bella [Belen]. Lahat sila, sobrang ganda ng attitude sa training," NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan said. So 'yung work ethic nila, 'yun siguro ang isang bagay na sobrang na-appreciate ko sa kanila. Kaya ituloy niyo lang 'yan, ginagawa niya, enjoyin niya lang palagi pag naglalaro."