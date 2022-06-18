National University drew first blood in their best-of-3 Finals with De La Salle University by beating the Lady Spikers in straight sets on Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs, who made their first Finals appearance in 65 years, had it 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 against the Lady Spikers.

Picking up where they left off, NU put up a solid net defense, anchored by Ivy Lacsina, to deflect majority of the Lady Spikers' attacks.

The Lady Bulldogs swept the elims, 14-0, on their way to the finals. It was NU's first game since blanking UST on June 9 to take the Finals spot.

The Lady Spikers, meanwhile, advanced to the Finals by dethroning rival Ateneo de Manila University in the semis on Thursday.

(More details to follow.)