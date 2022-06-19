The NU Lady Bulldogs comfortably won Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Finals against La Salle, despite committing 25 unforced errors. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University continued its march towards history on Saturday with a comprehensive sweep of De La Salle University in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Finals.

It took the Lady Bulldogs just an hour and 34 minutes to complete the 25-20, 25-12, 25-21 demolition of the Lady Spikers that put them on the brink of a perfect season -- and a first UAAP women's volleyball crown in over six decades.

But after their Game 1 triumph, the Lady Bulldogs were still not quite satisfied with how they played. They overwhelmed La Salle offensively, with 43 kills to only 23 for the Lady Spikers. Blocking, the one department where La Salle ranked ahead of them, also went NU's way, 11-3.

But the Lady Spikers were able to stay within striking distance in the first and second sets thanks to NU's unforced errors — the Lady Bulldogs' waterloo in Season 84.

"Sa game namin, hindi pa po masyadong maganda, kasi meron po, may parts po ng game na nagso-slow down po kami, nagbibigay po kami ng points," said NU rookie Michaela Belen, who finished with 15 points including two service aces.

"Hindi pa rin po kami happy, kasi marami pa rin kaming nako-commit na errors. 'Yung mga simpleng bagay lang, nage-error pa rin kami," added another rookie, Alyssa Solomon, who matched Belen's output.

The Lady Bulldogs gave away a whopping 25 errors, as La Salle scored more from NU's miscues than their own offense. On the other end, the Lady Spikers played a relatively clean game, with 13 unforced errors.

Their tendency to commit errors has been the one thing that has slowed down NU in Season 84, a by-product of their aggressive approach to the game. Their superb offense helps NU get away with their mistakes, but the Lady Bulldogs know they cannot afford to make their usual errors against a team as dangerous as La Salle.

"Finals na 'to, so nire-remind ko lang ulit sila na hindi namin pwedeng ulitin 'yung ganoon kadaming error, lalo na kung championship na," said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan.

This was what he told the Lady Bulldogs in the third set, where La Salle got within two points, 22-20, late before back-to-back hits by Solomon put NU on the brink of victory.

"Ni-remind ko lang sila na unang-una, 'di kami pwedeng magpabaya, 'di kami pwedeng magbigay ng mga free points. Kasi 'yun 'yung nagiging, nakaka-momentum kasi 'yung La Salle," the coach said.

Needing just one more win to complete a perfect 16-0 campaign, the Lady Bulldogs say they are determined to put together a clean performance in Game 2, set for Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Gawin namin sa training na, ayusin namin kung ano 'yung mga dapat ayusin para next game, maging maayos na," said Solomon.

"Balik po ulit kami sa preparation," added Belen.