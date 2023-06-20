The Philippine women's national football team (PWNFT) in their match against Vietnam during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on May 9, 2023. Photo courtesy PFF/PWNFT Media

The Philippine women's national football team will get to test themselves against one of the very best teams in the world ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup in July.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on Tuesday announced that the Filipinas will play in an "unofficial closed training match" against Sweden on July 17 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Sweden is currently ranked third in the world by FIFA, and features the likes of Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius and Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfö, as well as Bayern Munich defender Magdalena Eriksson.

"We thank our friends from the Swedish Football Association for working with us in making this match happen," said PFF general secretary Atty Edwin Gastanes in a statement. "It's a great opportunity for our Filipinas to test themselves against a world class team before the FIFA Women’s World Cup."

The Filipinas, ranked 46th by FIFA, are currently training in Sydney, Australia in preparation for their first ever World Cup appearance.

The Philippines are in Group A along with Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway. They open their campaign against Switzerland on July 21.

Sweden is in Group B with South Africa, Italy, and Argentina.



