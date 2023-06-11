Football: Filipinas in high spirits ahead of World Cup camp

Philippines forward Sarina Bolden (7) and defender Hali Long (5) during their Southeast Asian Games football match against Myanmar at the RCAF Old Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 6, 2023. Handout

MANILA -- The Philippine women’s national football team has ramped up its preparations for its historic stint in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in July, where the Filipinas look to compete with the best teams from around the world.

The squad will start their training camp overseas as the tournament nears, as shared by Philippine Football Federation president Mariano "Nonong" V. Araneta Jr. in an interview with Kom Noli Eala’s Power & Play.

“Training camp muna kami sa Australia for one month for acclimatization kasi winter sila don diba? And then we go to our base camp in New Zealand. Ang camp namin is only in Sidney, pero we will be flying in 25 players,” he said, sharing that their roster will be released right before they leave for New Zealand.

The squad will also be playing matches to get their feet wet ahead of the World Cup.

“May mga naka lineup kasi na friendlies, but we're still finalizing it,” said Araneta who was a former player himself.

He also shared that the Filipinas’ morale is at its highest, which is very vital as they hope to make a name for themselves in the World Cup.

“Yung mood nila, talagang all-time high. Talagang very positive kasi this is the first time that we will be playing in the World Cup. It's historical for the Philippines and for the Filipinas,” he said.

The Filipinas, who also got another confidence booster after being recently ranked No. 46 in the world by FIFA, will be opening their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on July 21.



RELATED VIDEO