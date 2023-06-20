Justin Brownlee in action during Gilas Pilipinas' game against Lebanon during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 24, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA – Justin Brownlee is still yet to join the national team’s build-up for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Philippine men’s national basketball team will have to wait for the resident Barangay Ginebra import until they play in a pocket tournament in Estonia due to a ‘non-basketball medical procedure’ as revealed by Gilas head coach Chot Reyes on his social media account.

“For those who are asking, Justin Brownlee had to undergo a non-basketball medical procedure. So, he will just meet us in Estonia,” said the former TNT Katropa mentor.

Gilas is currently inside the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for their four-day mini-camp that will be concluding on Tuesday.

“Warming up for our last practice here at the Inspire camp,” Reyes said on his Instagram stories.

Some of the players inside Inspire are Brownlee’s Ginebra teammates Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo.

After their four-day stay in Laguna, the Filipino hoopers will be flying on June 22 to face Estonia and Finland.

Gilas is also looking to hold exhibition games against teams from Latvia and Lithuania.

Aside from Brownlee, Kai Sotto and former NBA 6th Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson have still yet to join the team.