MANILA – The road to the World Cup has started.

Gilas Pilipinas has started its build-up for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the national team started their four-day training camp on Saturday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Among the first players who have joined the camp are 2021-2022 PBA MVP and Barangay Ginebra superstar Scottie Thompson and his fellow Gin Kings Jamie Malonzo and Gilas vet Japeth Aguilar.

Also present with the squad are San Miguel Beermen stars June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, former Ateneo Blue Eagles Ange Kouame, Chris Newsome, Poy Erram, and Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena.

Returning AJ Edu and Letran MVP Rhenz Abando also joined in the mix.

Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks Jr., Calvin Oftana, and Roger Pogoy will reportedly follow Gilas inside Inspire on Sunday, while Justin Brownlee is still recovering from illness.

Still absent from the team are Jordan Heading, Kai Sotto, and Jordan Clarkson.

Begging off from national team duties is Carl Tamayo who is suffering from a knee injury.

The squad will fly to Estonia on June 22 as they continue to ramp up their World Cup preparations.







