MSC 2023: The sky is the limit for Kairi

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

PHNOM Penh, Cambodia - From tournaments in Orion, Bataan to the pro scene in Manila, and now, in Indonesia, Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang wunderkind Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol has achieved what probably is the biggest milestone in his career: getting an international title of his own.

Getting traded to Onic Philippines from Blacklist International in a blockbuster move that included the transfer of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, he was dubbed as "The Future" for his skills.

From the midlane in his first season with Onic, Kairi moved to the jungle role, and the rest was history.

He's been called "The Future" and "The Present" by many awe-struck players who knew how he could reach to the skies with Ling or Fanny, or shuffle his way in and out of team fights with Lancelot.

His mechanical prowess paid dividends as he and the rest of Onic Philippines, together with Coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda qualified for M3 in Singapore. After placing second, everything seemed to fall apart. And then he had to make his move.

He became the first Filipino import, as he moved to Onic Esports. There, he became a two-time champion, and the season and finals MVP in his first season.

But M4 came around and he wasn't able to get the championship they wished to achieve, and he remained hardluck of an international trophy.

Now he is one of the Kings of Southeast Asia, as Onic Esports snapped the four-year MPL Philippines dynasty in international tournaments, after defeating both world champions ECHO and Blacklist International - and the sky is his limit.

"Sobrang sarap po sa pakiramdam. Naranasan ko pong lumabas sa comfort zone ko na mag-laro sa 'Pinas. Ang dami pong challenge tapos sobrang nakakapagod, nakakastress pero worth it naman po," he told reporters following the win.

With his transfer to Onic, his teammates were hurled comments on how Kairi was hard-carrying them -- something that the 17 year old disagreed with himself.

And that seemed to be the testament as Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando secured the MVP nod.

"Lahat po kami nagtutulungan e, kung may isa pong naga-underperform, kunwari ako po nag-underperform po ako sa isang game, bubuhatin po ako ng kakampi ko. Mag-aangatan po kami kasi 5v5 po yung ML e , saka para sa akin po wala po yung mga nagbubuhat nagbubuhat. Siguro may game lang talaga na ganun pero overall, wala po e. Kumbaga sobrang halaga po ng lahat ng players," he said.