Kairi and Coach Yeb celebrate after entering the finals of MSC 2023. Courtesy: Moonton Games

PHNOM Penh, Cambodia - Kairi and Coach Yeb can finally call themselves international champions, as Indonesian squad Onic Esports captured its second Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup title over Blacklist International.

This is Indonesia's first international Mobile Legends title in 4 years, after Onic Esports captured the MSC 2019 title in Araneta Coliseum.

Onic made quick work of Blacklist in Game 1, ending the match within 10 minutes with a 10,000 gold lead.

Both Kairi and Coach Yeb were acquired by Onic Esports, shortly after their exit from Onic Philippines in June 2022.

Blacklist, the last Filipino squad standing in the mid-season tournament, will go home as the 2nd placers.

More details to follow