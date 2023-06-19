Marck Espejo to suit up for the national team in AVC Cup

Marck Espejo in action for Cignal HD in the Spikers' Turf. PVL Media/File.

MANILA – Philippine men’s national volleyball team star Marck Espejo will finally rejoin the squad for the Men’s AVC Challenge Cup in Taiwan.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle confirmed this on Tuesday during the VNL Press Conference on Tuesday at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

“Sa AVC, maglalaro ako sa National Team,” Espejo said.

And his return to the team will start when the Filipinos play two exhibition games against the Netherlands and China on July.

“Masaya na nakabalik ako sa national team and it's a great opportunity na makapag laro kalaban yung ibang countries like the Netherlands. Big exposure 'yon para saming mga players,” he said.

Espejo was among the national team players who skipped the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where the Philippines missed the podium.

The five-time UAAP MVP was quick to level down the expectations and added that it will be the experience to play such quality teams that will be the actual win for them as they head for the AVC.

“Hindi naman namin goal na manalo. Basta ibigay namin yung 100 percent everytime, and makita ni coach yung mga tinuturo niya sa practice,” he said.

The AVC Challenge Cup for Men will take place from July 8-15.

After the incoming national team stint, Espejo bared that he will be returning to Korea where he was recently drafted by the Incheon Korean Air Jumbos of the Korea V-League

“After AVC, pupunta na akong Korea. Di po ata ako makakalaro dun sa parang Grand Prix, pero babalik naman po siguro ako before Asian Games,” he revealed.

“Nung may 3-day tryouts, siyempre kinakabahan pero ginawa naman namin yung best namin during the try-outs and siyempre I hoped na makuha kami.”

Even with his storied career, Espejo is still looking forward to the weight of playing for a powerhouse that is Incheon as the squad looks to defend its V-League title.

“Ayun nga, na-draft nga ako tapos sa champion team pa so parang malaking pressure. Pero challenge 'to kasi nga top team yung kumuha sakin. Kailangan kong gawin yung best ko, and I hope na maka-recover din ako sa injuries para makapag-perform ng maayos,” he added.