Marck Espejo of the Philippines spikes the ball during their gold medal match against Indonesia in SEA Games men’s indoor volleyball held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on December 10, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Ahead of the 2023 Men’s AVC Challenge Cup, the Philippine men’s national volleyball team will be holding exhibition matches against China and the Netherlands.

“There’s a friendly match pero hindi open to the public. For our men’s national team, we will have friendly matches against the Netherlands and China. It’s either sa Ninoy Aquino Stadium or sa Rizal Coliseum, this is set before the AVC Challenge Cup,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon 'Tats' Suzara during the VNL Press Conference on Tuesday at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

“I think it’s an honor to play against world-class teams like the Netherlands, they’re very strong, and also China, before they leave,” he added.

Returning Marck Espejo also bared how important these games will be as they head for Taiwan.

“Skills-wise naman nandoon na, mas kailangan lang namin palakasin yung pag-jell ng team, 'yung familiarity sa isa't isa. Kasi sa skills, hindi naman nagkakalayo sa ibang bansa, kaya naman makipagsabayan,” said the former Ateneo Blue Eagle.

His teammate, opposite spiker Steven Rotter, also shared how huge playing against two top teams will be for the squad.

“Playing against the top teams in the world is great training for team and players. We haven’t seen this kind of talent ever,” he said.

The Netherlands and China are among the visiting teams who are set to compete in the Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League at the MOA Arena starting on July 4.