Volleyball Nations League set to return to Manila in July

Fan favorite Japan is among the teams that will see action in Manila in July when the VNL returns to the Philippines. FIVB photo.

MANILA -- The Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is coming back to Manila to feature elite volleyball action.

Week 3 of the VNL will be held at the Philippines, with the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasig City set to host the competition.

Among the teams that are to compete in the country are Italy, Poland, Brazil, Slovenia, and fan-favorites Japan, which swept all its games in the first two weeks of the tournament.

Also competing in Manila are Canada, the Netherlands, and China.

"The third week is the crucial part before the Finals. They sent the best players on the teams. We're lucky dahil third-week tayo dito, before the Finals in Poland," said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon 'Tats' Suzara during the VNL Press Conference on Tuesday at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

The Finals of the VNL will be held in Poland from July 19-23.

Also present at the event was Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann, Hubert Guevara from the Office of the President, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano, MOA Arena Head GM and SAVP Arnel Gonzales, and Diamond Hotel Rooms Division Manager George Reynoso.

Also gracing the event were Philippine Men’s national volleyball team members Marck Espejo, Jao Umandal, Steven Rotter, and Ryan Ka.

The squad will be holding closed-door exhibition matches against the Netherlands and China.

In June 2022, the Araneta Coliseum hosted Week 2 of the VNL.

Games of the VNL Week 3 will be held from July 4 until July 9 at the MOA Arena.