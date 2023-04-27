Marck Espejo to suit up for Incheon in Korean V-League

Photo from 2023 KOVO Asian Quota Draft livestream

MANILA – Pinoy volleyball star Marck Espejo is set to wave the Philippine flag overseas as he got drafted in the Korean V-League on Thursday.

Espejo is taking his talents to three-time defending champions Incheon Korean Air Jumbos, which selected him third overall during the 2023 KOVO Men's Asian Quota Draft.

The former UAAP champion will be joining MJ Phillips in the Korean league after the latter was drafted in the women’s division and will play for Gwangju Peppers.

Espejo is not new to playing abroad as he has been able to suit up in various international leagues such as in Japan, where he played for Oita Miyoshi and FC Tokyo.

He also showed his skills in Thailand and Bahrain previously.

Espejo, who led Cignal in a title run in the recent 2023 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference, is the only male volleyball player from the country to be selected. Other hopefuls who fell short in the draft were Jau Umandal, JP Bugaoan, and Manuel Sumangguid.

The Pinoy athlete will join other Asian imports, namely: Enkh Erdene Jargaltsogt, Ryohei Iga, Batsükh Bayarsaikhan, Pei-Chang Tsai, Hung-Min Liu, and Issei Otake.

