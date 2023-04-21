MJ Phillips drafted in Korean V-League

Photo from 2023 KOVO Women’s Asian Quota Draft livestream

Petro Gazz Angels’ middle blocker MJ Phillips is taking her talents in South Korea after she was drafted in the 2023 KOVO Women’s Asian Quota Draft Friday.

Phillips was picked fifth overall by the Gwangju Al Peppers to become the only player from the Philippines to make the cut.

According to the athlete, she is very excited to play volleyball overseas.

“Maraming salamat for picking me. Thank you. I’m just very excited. This has been a dream since I was a little girl. So, I'm very excited to start the season and. I hope the Peppers' fans are excited as well,” she said after the draft.

She assured her new team that she will be bringing her grit inside the court, as well as her heavy attacks.

“You'll see a lot of grit, a lot of passion, and a lot of hard-hitting balls,” Phillips said.

Only seven Asian players among the 23 hopefuls were drafted including Thai stars Pornpun Guedpard and Wipawee Srithong.

Other athletes who were chosen by teams in the Korean V-League were Megawati Pertiwi, Thanacha Sooksod, Mediol Yoku, and Reina Tokoki.

The Fil-American volleyball player was recently named Best Middle Blocker during the PVL All-Filipino Conference, where she steered the Petro Gazz team to a bridesmaid finish in the tournament.

She was also the first Best Middle Blocker in last year’s reinforced conference when the Angels clinched the PVL title.

Phillips is also gearing up for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia as she has been tapped to be part of the national team once again.

Other Pinoys who tried their luck in the draft were Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Iris Tolenada, Majoy Baron, and Jia de Guzman.