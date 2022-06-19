PBA: Magnolia confident Abueva situation can be handled

Calvin Abueva leaves the court after being ejected in their game against Ginebra. PBA Images

MANILA - Calvin Abueva left before Magnolia's game against Barangay Ginebra was over, but the Hotshots are confident that they can rectify the situation with their mercurial forward.

Abueva was ejected from the Manila Clasico at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night after being called for a second technical foul with 9:15 to play. At that point, "The Beast" had collected nine points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes, helping the Hotshots build a 72-67 lead against Ginebra.

But the referees whistled him for a second technical foul after he bumped into Ginebra's John Pinto during a stoppage in play. Abueva had already been called for a technical foul in the third quarter.

"We'll talk to the guy. Maybe, frustrated lang siguro si Calvin, because of 'yung nangyari," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero after the game.

The Hotshots held on for an 89-84 win even without Abueva, who quickly left the venue after his ejection. On his way out, he was heard saying, "Japan, Japan! Bye PBA!"

But his coach and his teammates are confident that they can pacify Abueva, with Ian Sangalang agreeing with Victolero's sentiments that the forward was simply frustrated with how the game played out.

Abueva had been called for a foul in the previous possession before he bumped into Pinto near the middle of the court, paving the way for his ejection.

"Siguro 'yun nga, tama nga si coach, medyo frustrated lang si Calvin in this game. Siguro hindi naman niya din gusto 'yung nangyari," said Sangalang, who earned Player of the Game honors after putting up 24 points.

A teammate of Abueva's since high school, Sangalang assured that he will be in communication with "The Beast" after the game.

"Pero siguro bukas or mamaya, makakausap ko naman si Calvin. Madali lang naman ngayong sabihan si Calvin. Nakikinig naman siya," said Sangalang.

"Nakita naman namin kung paano siya nagbago dito sa team na 'to, kasi never na siyang nawala, never na siyang nag-absent," he added. "So naniniwala ako na kaya kong i-handle 'yang si Calvin."

It was only in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup that Abueva was reinstated by the PBA after a yearlong suspension. He was acquired by Magnolia from Phoenix Super LPG in February 2021; Abueva went on to win Best Player of the Conference honors in the PBA Philippine Cup, where the Hotshots made it to the Finals.