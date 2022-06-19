Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Manila Clasico. PBA Images

MANILA - Magnolia's Calvin Abueva made a hasty exit from the Mall of Asia Arena after he was ejected from their game against Barangay Ginebra, Sunday night.

Abueva was tossed with still 9:15 left in the game after incurring a second technical foul, this time for unsportsmanlike behavior. He had bumped Ginebra guard John Pinto during a deadball situation, after having been called for a foul against the Gin King in an earlier possession.

Referees were quick to separate the two, with Pinto eventually getting called for a personal foul while Abueva was given a technical. The Magnolia forward had already been called for his first tech at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter.

He bid goodbye to Ginebra fans on his way back to the Magnolia dugout, after which Abueva left the playing venue.

Abueva played 25 minutes, contributing nine points and eight rebounds for the Hotshots.

