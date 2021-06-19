Mobile Legends: SEA esports giant EVOS partners with Nexplay in ‘groundbreaking’ deal

MANILA—Professional esports organization EVOS Esports will be partnering with Nexplay Esports’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team as the Southeast Asia competitive gaming titan looks to reignite its presence in the local ML:BB scene.

Hartman Harris, EVOS Esports’ co-founder believes that they have found the "right partner" with Nexplay Esports, an ML:BB play-off squad that finished early in the Season 7 playoffs this summer and arguably one of the most popular squads in the local scene in terms of viewership and variety.

“We definitely left the Philippines with a heavy heart and believe that . . . We stumbled on Nexplay. We knew that we have found the right partner. With the right people, with the right match. we are super glad with everything that we talked about. So we’re here with Nexplay. We’re taking over the Philippines definitely and beyond,” Harris said.

Forging the partnership took a year, Nexplay founder and president Gabriel Benito said, adding that the similar visions between both managements paved the way for the agreement.

"Ivan Yeo, the CEO of Evos Esports, we have talked about things to work together and this is the right path on working together for something big. So that’s how it came to be. On why I believe partnering with EVOS? Mainly because of our vision for Nexplay. Our mission really is about helping gamers succeed," Benito said, adding that they will launch various activities in the next few months.

As part of their roster, Nexplay presented John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (marksman/assassin), Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera (support/tank), Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse (assassin/offlane) and Mobile Legends shoutcasting pioneer Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio.

Akosidogie, who coached Nexplay in Season 6 and 7, however, did not make it clear if he will be playing or coaching next season, pending developments that could surround the MPL moving forward.

Nexplay Chief Executive Officer Adrian Rob Son said one of the “big changes” expected is the training regimen of its wards.

“The past few seasons ago sinabi na rin ni Dogie na there are lapses and complacencies from the previous seasons and with this partnership we had to make everything robust and the whole competitive scene of it from the MPL side,” Son said.

Around a week ago, it released support player Dexter “Exort” Martinez from their lineup after one season of play.

Nexplay is looking to reform its team as Work Auster Force eliminated them in their MPL Philippines Season 7 playoff bout.

Prior to the announcement, Nexplay had hinted at a "groundbreaking" partnership. Evos Esports PH had also tried to revive its Facebook page after two years of not posting anything.