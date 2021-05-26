Mobile Legends: Kousei, 3MarTzy punish as Work Auster Force eliminate Nexplay in MPL7

MANILA - Crowd favorites Nexplay are the first ones out of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 7 playoffs after a 1-3 defeat against super rookies Work Auster Force Wednesday afternoon.

Work Auster Force lead for most of Game 1, banking on Daniel “Chuuu” Chu’s high damage output as Claude and with Dylan “Unravel” Catipon backing him up in pick-offs.

But the last two skirmishes, including a clash that saw Dexter “Exort” Martinez steal the Luminous Lord, and Ling pulling off a “Maniac” (four straight kills in quick succession) handed Nexplay their sole win in the series.

Behind a stellar performance by Chuuu's Ling, who participated in 10 of 12 of Work Auster's kills, the super rookies were quickly able to level the series in a 12-minute matchup.

Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico's Benedetta lifted Work Auster to match point behind an MVP-level performance through a 9-4-3 kill-draw-assist record in Game 3.

Clarense "Kousei" Camilo propelled Work Auster Force into the next round as Esmeralda, coming out with a crucial role in teamfights, eking out a triple kill 12 minutes into the match and generating the most damage for the super rookie squad with a 62,221 damage output.

With popular livestreamer Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio debuting as Nexplay's head coach and with some lineup changes as Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan, James “Jeymz” Gloria, and MPL veteran Dexter “Exort” Martinez were added, expectations were set high for one of the most popular teams in the MPL7 franchise.

Nexplay ended the MPL7 regular season with a 6-7 win-loss record and 18 points. They are the first team out of the playoffs.

ROSTER:

WORK AUSTER FORCE

Daniel “Chuuu” Chu

Dylan “Unravel” Catipon

Patrick “rTzy” Grecia

Thom Aldrin "Moht" Bernardo

Clarense “Kousei” Camilo

Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

NEXPLAY ESPORTS

Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse

James “Jeymz” Gloria

John Paul “H2wo” Salonga

Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera

Dexter “Exort” Martinez

Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan