MMA: New mom Gina Iniong keeping an eye on ONE's atomweight scene

Team Lakay star Gina Iniong. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay star Gina Iniong is learning to balance parenthood with her career as a mixed martial arts fighter.

Iniong, 32, gave birth to her daughter last November, her first child with Richard Araos.

"It's an amazing feeling to be a mom and it changed my view about life," said Iniong about motherhood. "It changed me a lot, especially now that I'm looking after a fragile human being that is solely dependent on me."

Yet while she cherishes being a mother, Iniong still craves action -- especially as she has not fought for almost a year and a half now.

Iniong last stepped into the ONE Circle at ONE: Fire and Fury in January 2020, where she outpointed "Knockout Queen" Asha Roka of India to earn a unanimous decision win. It was her second straight win, propelling her to the fifth spot in the ONE atomweight rankings.

A kickboxing gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Iniong has continued to work out and stay in shape even as she juggles her responsibilities as a mother and a wife.

"Despite my busy days as a mom, I know I still have to keep myself fit and train here at home since we have a mini gym here. I have to keep on working if I want to be as competitive as I was back then," she said.

She is aware that the atomweight division is a lot tougher now that when she left, however. A bevy of contenders have arrived, ready to challenge reigning champion Angela Lee of Singapore.

Among them is fellow Filipina and topranked contender Denice Zamboanga. Also seeking for a shot at Lee are: No. 2 Meng Bo of China, No. 3 Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine, No. 4 Stamp Fairtex of Thailand, No. 5 "Arale Chan" Seo Hee Ham of Korea, Itsuki "Strong Heart Fighter" Hirata of Japan, and Alyse "Lil' Savage" Anderson of the United States.

All of those fighters will get a chance to prove their worth in the upcoming ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix, with the winner earning herself a title match against Lee for the coveted belt.

Iniong will be an interested observer of the Atomweight Grand Prix, as she has a perfect chance to scout her competition before she returns to the ONE Circle.

"Seeing the best atomweights in the world compete against one another will be a treat and a proof of how competitive the division has gotten," she said. "But it also tells me that I always have to prepare for the worst, knowing how dangerous each of these women are if ever I face any of them."

What's certain is that Iniong will not lack for motivation when she does make her comeback.

"Having my baby definitely makes me more motivated to fight again," she said.

"I've always had that drive and fire to fight, and for sure, that drive and fire just got stronger with my daughter around. As a parent, all I want is for my child to see my hands raised at the end of my match," she added.

