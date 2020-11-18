MMA: Iniong vs. Zamboanga in ONE? 'So be it,' says Team Lakay coach

MANILA, Philippines -- A showdown between Filipino atomweights Gina Iniong and Denice Zamboanga just became possible, after Iniong expressed her desire to return to the ONE Circle and possibly compete in the Atomweight Grand Prix.

Iniong will be coming off a long period of inactivity, having just given birth to her daughter, Gianna Rose, this week. But according to Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao, she is already looking forward to her return to mixed martial arts.

"She's very eager to be in the Atomweight Grand Prix," said Sangiao, referring to the eight-woman tournament that ONE Championship put together to crown a new queen of the division in Angela Lee's absence.

The entire field for the Grand Prix has yet to be revealed, although Stamp Fairtex, Mei Yamaguchi, Meng Bo, and Itsuki Hirata are all expected to participate.

Also tipped to compete? Filipina Denice Zamboanga, the No. 1 ranked atomweight in the promotion.

If Iniong gets her wish and gets a slot in the Atomweight Grand Prix, she will likely be on a collision course with her fellow Filipina. For Sangiao, this should be no issue.

"We don't say no to any fight offers from ONE," said Sangiao. "It won't be the first time a Filipino will face a fellow Filipino."

"If they give Denice to Gina, then so be it," he said. "Gina has the maturity in the battle scene and in Team Lakay, we have that sense of always being positive. So if the match happens, we have high hopes for Gina."

Zamboanga has made no secret of her intent to win the atomweight title that is still held by Lee, as the Singaporean fighter has not relinquished the belt despite her pregnancy.

While impressed with Zamboanga, Sangiao believes that the young fighter still has a ways to go.

"She has had a few good wins in ONE," said the Team Lakay coach. "She has that potential, but I think she still needs more experience. With a little more experience, she can be very dangerous in this sport."

The winner of the Atomweight Grand Prix will not only receive the Grand Prix title, but also a shot at Lee when she returns to active competition.

