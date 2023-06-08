Letran HS star Andy Gemao named NBA BWB All-Star

Letran's Andy Gemao. Handout.

MANILA -- Letran Squires star Andy Gemao recently took part in the NBA Basketball Without Boarders Asia in Abu Dhabi and was hailed as one of the 10 All-Stars of the Camp in the Boys’ Division.

“For me, it feels great to be one of the top 16-year-olds in Asia. Mapili ka lang doon, isang malaking achievement na para sa amin na up-and-coming basketball players,” said the NCAA S98 Juniors Finals MVP.

Along with 80 other young studs who participated in the 13th edition of the camp, they underwent skills and development training headed by the NBA’s Taj Gibson, Saddiq Bey, Monte Morris, and Rodney McGruder.

This is why as the camp went by, Gemao’s mindset quickly developed through the help of some of the world’s best basketball minds.

“Pagdating ko dito, parang pressured ako na dapat hindi magkamali para ma-impress ang mga coaches, NBA players, and yung teammates ko. Pero narealize ko na dapat mas maging team player pala ako – na dapat binibigyan ko din yung mga kasama ko ng opportunities,” he added.

“I let the game come to me. ‘Di ko fino-force yung shots ko. Iyong mga advice from the coaches, I’ll try and do it in-game.”

Another young Filipino hooper in Jelo Rota got the chance to experience the world-class training held, which was also previously participated in by Kai Sotto, Jared Bahay, and Harold Alarcon.

“Sobrang grateful ko na napili ako dito. Isang karangalan na nandito ka [bilang] top player sa Asia na under 16. Ako kasi, probinsyano ako at taga-Cebu pa, iyong pangalan ko po hindi masyadong kilala. Isang karangalan talaga na napili ako. Sobrang grateful talaga kami na nandito kami,” said the Sacred Heart-Ateneo stand out.