Home  >  Sports

ANC

esports: PH bags historic ASEAN Para Games gold in MLBB

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2023 01:47 PM

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday bagged the historic gold medal in esports for the 2023 ASEAN Para Games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after sweeping Malaysia in the gold medal match. 

Joshua Detera, Nark Angelo Rañon, Jasper Ambat, Mike Gonzales, and Ashley Paghunatan, made history as the first winners in the title, held as a demo sport in the games. 

National head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro coached the five-man team in the first ever esports tournament in the regional tilt. 

The players were selected after Duckeyyy scouted players on social media.

Read More:  Joshua Detera   Nark Angelo Rañon   Jasper Ambat   Mike Gonzales   Ashley Paghunatan   Mobile Legends: Bang Bang   Mobile Legends   ASEAN Para Games  