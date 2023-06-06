esports: PH bags historic ASEAN Para Games gold in MLBB

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday bagged the historic gold medal in esports for the 2023 ASEAN Para Games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after sweeping Malaysia in the gold medal match.

Joshua Detera, Nark Angelo Rañon, Jasper Ambat, Mike Gonzales, and Ashley Paghunatan, made history as the first winners in the title, held as a demo sport in the games.

National head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro coached the five-man team in the first ever esports tournament in the regional tilt.

The players were selected after Duckeyyy scouted players on social media.