NCAA mulling mandatory vaccination for student-athletes

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA is planning to make vaccination against COVID-19 a requirement for its student-athletes to become eligible.

Peter Cayco of Arellano University, a member of the NCAA Management Committee, said they are currently consulting with their legal team regarding the details of such a move.

"We are discussing right now, at saka we're geared towards including the vaccination in the eligibility requirements of the athletes," Cayco said during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"We recognize the rights of the students to choose kung ma-vaccinate sila or not, we also have to consider the rights of the other students na gusto magpa-vaccinate," he added. "So we're putting it as part of our eligibility requirements."

"We're just clearing the details with our legal team, para wala naman tayong sabit pare-pareho."

At the moment, members of the Philippine national team are among those prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, in light of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Southeast Asian Games. The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) said Monday that all national team athletes, even those not set to compete in the aforementioned events, will be in the priority list.

The NCAA has purchased vaccines for its coaches, athletes, and officials as well, according to Fr. Vic Calvo of host school Colegio de San Juan de Letran, the chair of the Management Committee.

They are also looking to put together an information drive to curb vaccine hesitancy among their numbers.

"Pinu-push namin 'yung vaccine information campaign," he said.

Related video: