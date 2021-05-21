Athletes, LPG retailers move up in COVID-19 vaccination priority

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response said on Friday that it moved up some athletes and workers involved in the retail of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the priority line for vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

The IATF, in a meeting on Thursday, allowed athletes bound for the Tokyo Olympics and the South East Asian Games to commence with their bubble-type training, said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"Related to this, the IATF approved the Technical Working Group’s recommendation to the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG) to prioritize the vaccination of athletes, coaches, delegates and officials bound for the Tokyo Olympics and the South East Asian Games," he said in a statement.

The bubble-type training of athletes participating in the 2 competitions is "subject to the applicable guidelines of the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusement Board and the Department of Health," Roque added.

Meanwhile, liquefied petroleum gas dealers, retailers and attendants "now form part of the approved Priority Group A4.2 for vaccine deployment under the 'retail trade operators and frontliners,'" he said.



The coronavirus task force recommended to the iNITAG to include in the A4 priority group the frontline employees of the business process outsourcing industry and the frontline employees of the Commission on Elections.

Economic and government frontliners make up A4, the fourth priority group in the vaccination campaign. The top 3 priority are health workers, the elderly, and people with health risks that make them more prone to developing severe COVID-19.

The inoculation of the A4 and indigents under A5 group is expected to start "after" May or when the vaccine supply becomes "steady," vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

Authorities have taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots, of which at least 3.229 million have been administered, as of May 18.

With around 1.6 million COVID-19 cases and19,641 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest of tally of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.