Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Just two weeks after losing the title to De La Salle University, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs have returned to the drawing board and kicked off their training.

The Lady Bulldogs are not wasting any time to bolster their team once again as former UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen revealed that they have already kicked off their training.

This was just less than a month since they lost the crown to the eventual champions Lady Spikers, who swept them in the UAAP Season 85 including in the final series via two cardiac five-setter games.

According to Belen, they are already preparing for an upcoming off-season tournament.

“Ngayon po nag-start na kami mag-training kasi meron daw pong Shakey’s. Ayun, mag-prepare po kami for the upcoming tournament,” she said during the 2023 Collegiate Press Corps Awards, where she was named as the Volleyball Player of the Year for 2021-2022 season.

It appears that head coach Karl Dimaculangan is making sure to form yet another strong lineup since three of his senior players have moved on to the professional ranks.

Over the weekend, libero Jen Nierva, setter Joyme Cagande, and spiker Cess Robles were announced as new recruits of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the PVL.

The three will be joined by UAAP best-scorer Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez in a team that already has Mylene Paat and EJ Laure.

On the other side, the reigning UAAP champions Lady Spikers have yet to return to the court as they are still enjoying the rest given to them by their coaches.

According to Season 85 rookie-MVP Angel Canino, they are still resting to recover from the grueling campaign in the UAAP.

"Actually, now pahinga pa rin kami, and I think binigay din samin 'yun ng mga coaches kasi kailangan nga ng pahinga," she said on Monday. "Wala pa naman po kaming upcoming games."

Canino was also recognized in the Collegiate Press Corps Awards as the 2022-2023 Volleyball Player of the Year.