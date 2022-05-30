Newcomer Converge to open PBA season vs. ROS

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Converge team owners Dennis Anthony Uy and Grace Uy. Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA fans will get a glimpse of league newcomers Converge, as the FiberXers will open the 47th season on Sunday against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the Araneta Coliseum.

Converge, which bought the franchise of the Alaska Aces in March, will tip off against the Elasto Painters at 4:30 p.m. at the historic venue.

The league confirmed the schedule of the PBA Philippine Cup on Monday morning in a press conference at the Conrad Hotel. But earlier in May, Converge team governor Chito Salud already revealed that they will be playing the first game of the season.

"That's rarely done for a new team like us. Usually, at the opening of the season of the PBA, there's only one game. There will be two games and we will play in the first game," Salud said on May 15.

Ahead of the Converge-ROS game, the PBA will officially close its 46th season by honoring the past year's standouts in the Leo Awards.

Capping the opening day is a showdown between the TNT Tropang GIGA and the Magnolia Timplados Hotshots, in a rematch of last season's All-Filipino Cup finals.