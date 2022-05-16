Converge FiberXers to play first game of PBA 47th season

Converge team governor Chito Salud revealed that the FiberXers will play in the first game of the PBA 47th season. PBA Images.



MANILA -- Converge IT Solution Inc.'s new basketball team, the FiberXers, will play the first game during the opening of the Philippine Basketball Association's (PBA) 47th season, team governor Chito Salud said Monday.

Salud noted that it is rare for a new team to play during the season's opening.

"I'm very happy that the response of the fans to Converge is so high. The PBA has scheduled our team to play at the opening game of the 47th season," Salud said during Converge's virtual first-quarter briefing.

"That’s rarely done for a new team like us. Usually, the opening of the season of the PBA there’s only 1 game. There will be 2 games and we will play in the first game. We still don’t know who our opponent is but this definitely is a first for the PBA," added Salud, who is also a former PBA commissioner.

Converge, operated by Pampanga businessman Dennis Anthony Uy, acquired Alaska Milk Corp.'s Alaska Aces franchise to become the PBA's 12th team.

The FiberXers participated in its first rookie draft pick on Sunday.

Converge selected Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Jeo Ambohot and Arellano University 's Justin Arana with the third and fourth picks, respectively.

Salud said the management is working very hard to "retool and revitalize this team to be able to compete in a high level."

Converge chief strategy officer Benjamin Azada said the company's initial investment is P105 million.

This is an "excellent investment" for the fiber broadband provider because of PBA's reach in terms of online and offline viewership and online following since basketball is the most popular sport in the country, he said.

RELATED VIDEO: