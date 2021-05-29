Mobile Legends: Why Execration’s E2MAX feels bittersweet dethroning ‘besties’ Bren

MANILA—Execration are on a cloud 9 after dethroning world champions Bren Esports in the MPL Philippines Professional League via the lower-bracket playoffs.

But even with the statement win, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic could not help but feel bittersweet over showing their "besties" the door.

"Masaya, pero may halong lungkot siyempre. Bren Esports ang nakalaban. Ganoon talaga. Kailangang may manalo, may matalo. Siguro mas magaling lang kami sa kanila ngayong araw na ito," E2MAX said following their statement win.

Execration rallied from 2 sets down to beat a Bren program that had drafted its comfort picks, particularly the world championship winning Lancelot of Bren.

Last year's third-placers have a chance to improve their standing this year after a roster revamp, acquiring the services of Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, and Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas earlier in the year.

E2MAX further shared that it felt difficult to dethrone Bren, which he regarded as one of their scrimmage-mates in the lower bracket, adding that Bren's CJ “Ribo” Ribo wanted them to clash in the finals.

"Lagi naming [nakaka-scrimmage] ang Bren kaya sobrang hirap na nagharap kami sa lower bracket," E2MAX said.

Execration will face Aura PH in the lower bracket finals on Sunday. If they win, they will next face Blacklist International.