Mobile Legends: What's next for Bren Esports after heartbreaking MPL7 exit?

Bren Esports at a post-match press conference after being eliminated by Execration in MPL7. Screenshot courtesy of Bren Esports

MANILA—It was a heartbreaking defeat for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world and domestic champions Bren Esports, as Execration rallied two sets down to dethrone Bren during the MPL Philippines Season 7 playoffs.

Even with the upset, head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro said the team was “determined” to defend their local title.

The loss, according to the squad, gave them life lessons moving forward.

For CJ “Ribo” Ribo, discipline is the key.

“Dapat ano tayo, mag-practice nang mag-practice at kailangang may disiplina. Kasi di habang tumatagal malakas kami. May mas malakas pa sa’min talaga kaya natalo kami ngayon,” Ribo said in a post-match press conference.

Captain Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel agreed, adding in jest: “Ngayon hindi lang Bren lang malakas. At disiplina. Oras din.”

For David “FlapTzy” Canon, it’s all about finding the fire he once had when they won the championship in Season 6.

“Hindi na dapat ako kampante lagi. Mas bubuoin ko ang loob ko na mag-champion kasi nu'ng Season 6 tuwing paggising ko palong-palo na'ko. Kailangan mabalik ko ang dati,” he said.

Asked about their supposed earlier hints on retirement, Ribo and Allan “Lusty” Castromayor said they are still taking time to think about their future in MPL.

Ribo plans to take a breather first before deciding, while Lusty looks to wait for a replacement that could keep up with the squad’s pace.

“Magpapahangin hangin muna ako. Wala munang ML gano'n. Magpapakasaya ako. Depende pa,” Ribo said.

Ultimately, however, Duckeyyy said: “[We will] regroup, look for better options, focus on other goals that we have next year.”

With the loss, Bren Esports are ending their campaign at 4th place.