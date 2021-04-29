Mobile Legends: Even with statement MPL7 win, Bren says still trying to pick up pace

(From L-R): Bren's Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Bren Esports head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro, and David “FlapTzy” Canon speaking in a press conference last April 29. Screenshot

MANILA - Bren Esports won against an undefeated Blacklist International in what is called a statement match for the championship squad, as they struggled early into their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Season 7 campaign.

But despite the win, Bren Esports head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro said the squad members are still trying to pace themselves.

"I think it shows na we’re prepared. We’re still trying to get to pick up our pace in this meta," Glindro said in a post-match press conference Thursday.

Bren Esports had lost its first MPL7 games against Onic PH, Nexplay Esports, and Group A leaders Aura PH.

They were eventually able to take their first season win against Execration in a 2-1 come-from-behind matchup, and win the four of their next five games, including the intense bout against Blacklist International Thursday evening.

Glindro acknowledged that Blacklist has a good chance to win the tournament.

But he added in jest: "Of course di kami papayag, (we won't allow this.) so I think na Blacklist is a very good team."

Both Blacklist International Bren Esports have four more games to complete before heading to the play-offs.

Blacklist will play two of these games tomorrow, April 30, and on May 1.