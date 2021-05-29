Mobile Legends: Blacklist books first slot in MPL7 finals after trampling over Aura PH

MANILA—Blacklist International on Saturday booked the first ticket to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League grand finals as it trampled over Aura PH, 3-1 in the upper bracket finals.

Blacklist banked on Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s Mathilda, as he set up plays that forged a dominant Game 1 victory for the league leaders.

Aura busted three turrets early in Game 2. But a failed assassination on Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario gave Blacklist the momentum to counter and pull through to put the squad at match point.

Wise was declared the MVP in Game 2 as he timed his attacks well.

Aura PH put up a good start courtesy of Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz’s double kills early into Game 3 as Rafaela. They stopped Wise’s Granger from getting his buff and find answers for the Diggie strategy that beat them down in the first two games.

But Wise’s Aldous and Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap's Benedetta proved to be the answer for Blacklist as they dominated Aura PH in Game 4 and punched the finals ticket.

The finals appearance also meant Blacklist will be one of the qualifying teams to represent the Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup to be held early June.

Aura PH will move down the lower bracket where it will face the winner between Bren Esports and Execration, which is ongoing as of writing.

More details to follow

ROSTER

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna

Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba

Kiel “Oheb” Soriano

Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario

Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

AURA PH

Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura

Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy

Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz

Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz

Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales

Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro