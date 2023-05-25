FilOil: San Beda rebounds with comeback win vs EAC

From the FilOil EcoOil Facebook page

San Beda University snapped out of a two-game slump by taking down Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-78, in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Thursday.

The Red Lions needed to fight back from a 10-point deficit to overcome the Generals and end a two game-skid.



Emman Tagle fired 24 points on top of five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Bryan Sajonia chimed in 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals of his own.

San Beda is now back into the Group I winners' circle with a 2-3 slate.

"In a way, I can say I'm satisfied. But again, we're far from the team we want to be. We're using the preseason leagues naman to give all the players the opportunity to play," said head coach Yuri Escueta, who fielded a shorthanded lineup as most of his key players were lined up for a different tournament.

Nat Cosejo and Joshua Tolentino scored 16 points for the Generals, even as they were dragged down to the same standing as San Beda.