UP flexes might to spoil Ateneo's FilOil debut

CJ Cansino was one of five players in double-digits for UP in their preseason win against Ateneo. FilOil/Handout.



MANILA (UPDATED) -- University of the Philippines spoiled the FilOil EcoOil 16th Preseason Cup debut of Ateneo de Manila University, 95-70, on Wednesday in San Juan City.

The Blue Eagles got to as close as 13, 74-61, with over seven minutes left in the final quarter after being down by as much as 29, but the Goldwin Monteverde-led squad’s hot shooting couldn’t be stopped as the Fighting Maroons finally ended their two-game losing streak.

Malick Diouf finished 16 points with eight and Harold Alarcon scored 16 as well to top-score for UP who improved to 4-2. CJ Cansino also showed up with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and wrapped it up with a pair of boards and assists.

Terrence Fortea and Francis Lopez scored in double digits as well with 12 and 11, respectively.

Only Joseph Obasa scored in double-digits for Ateneo as he finished with 13 markers and 11 boards. Mason Amos put up nine points and seven rebounds fresh from his Gilas stint, while Jose Mari Credo scored eight.

Kai Ballungay and Forthsky Padrigao finished with seven each, but their contributions were put into naught as the Blue Eagles started their campaign with a 0-1 record.

Meanwhile, a balanced attack from National University was enough to stave off University of the East, 91-69, as they improved to 2-1.

Six players scored at least eight points, headed by John Galinato’s 15 points and two assists. John Figueroa and Steve Nash Enriquez scored 10 points each, Michael Malonzo with nine, and Mohamed Diassana and Patrick Yu finished with eight each.

Noy Remogat's 31-point game was not enough for the Red Warriors who endured their fourth loss in six games.

In an NCAA clash, Lyceum of the Philippines University bested Arellano University, 82-68, led by Enoch Valdez’s 22-point, nine-rebound game and Shawn Umali put up 17 markers, six boards, and three dimes to improve to 3-2.

Josuha Abastillas finished with 17 points and seven rebounds while Felix Villarente scored 11 points with three assists and two points for Arellano who is still winless in four games.

De La Salle University also got the job done after manhandling FAITH Colleges, 105-60 to extend their win streak to seven, still without a loss.

Kevin Quiambao’s 17 points and nine rebounds led DLSU, followed by 13 markers, four boards, and four assists from Jonnel Policarpio and 12 points and five rebounds from Bright Nwankwo.

Jude Torrato scored 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists for the Bravehearts who fell to 0-5, and following him was Steven de Castro with 14 points and a pair of boards.

