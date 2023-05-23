Ateneo makes FilOil debut against UP

Ateneo opens its FilOil campaign against UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending UAAP champions Ateneo de Manila University will make its highly-anticipated debut in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday when they take on rival University of the Philippines.

The protagonists of the last two UAAP Finals will meet in the last game of the quadruple-header at 4:00 p.m.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin is expected to parade Gilas Pilipinas big man Mason Amos alongside veterans Kai Ballungay, Gab Gomez, and Paul Garcia.

The Blue Eagles dethroned the Fighting Maroons in the Finals of UAAP Season 85 in December, winning the series in three games.

UP enters the marquee match-up on the heels of a two-game losing streak, including a 90-83 defeat to De La Salle University last Saturday. Malick Diouf, CJ Cansino, and former Ateneo high school star Lebron Lopez are tipped to lead the Fighting Maroons' charge as they look to regain their winning ways.

In the other games, undefeated La Salle (6-0) look to close in on a quarterfinal spot against hapless Faith Colleges of Batangas (0-4) at 2 p.m. in this league sponsored by Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Akari, BDO, Reyes BBQ, Kalos Sportswear, and Molten.

NCAA rivals open the quadruple-header with Lyceum (2-2) colliding against Arellano (0-3) at 10 a.m., before University of the East (2-3) lock horns against National University (1-1) at 12 p.m.